23% dip in infra funds despite emphasis in Piyush Goyal’s speech

In his budget speech, finance minister Piyush Goyal may have emphasised on infrastructure development to make India a $10 trillion economy by 2030, but there is a decline in the budgetary allocation for infrastructure, from Rs 5.97 lakh crore in the financial year 2018-19 to Rs 4.56 lakh crore in 2019-20. This includes allocation for railways, roads, shipping and aviation.

“We are poised to become a $5-trillion economy in the next five years and aspire to become a $10-trillion economy in the next 8 years,” Goyal had said presenting the interim budget on Friday.

While the allocation for railways increased by 21%, the aviation sector saw a decline of 54 %. While railway’s allocation went up from Rs 66,768.67 crore over Rs 55,135.00 crore in the previous year, the allocation for the civil aviation ministry stood at Rs 4,500 crore compared to Rs 9,700 crore in the revised budget estimate in the previous financial year.

Goyal also proposed an allocation of Rs1.58 lakh crore as capital expenditure, up from previous fiscal’s Rs 1.38 lakh crore. For the highways sector, the budgetary allocation was marginally incremental at Rs 83,015.97 crore, an increase of Rs 4,390.47 crore over the previous financial year’s allocation. This comes at a time when the government has envisioned to take India’s national highways’ length to 2 lakh km from 1,31,326 km at present. Of the 700 ongoing national highway (NH) projects in India, the central government has completed more than 40% in the past four years.

“India is the fastest highway developer in the world with 27 kms of highways built each day. Projects stuck for decades, such as the Eastern Peripheral Highway around Delhi or the Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, have been completed,” Goyal had said.

According to analysts, the fall in the budgetary allocation could be because some scheme may no longer require “large spending”.

“We have to look into every government ministry and department to gauge why budgetary allocation has decreased. Last year, for instance, when the government talked about investing Rs 5 lakh crore to be invested there was a large sum of around Rs 19,000 crore was going to Air India and this year that money is not to be paid and that allocation has to be rolled back,” said Kushal Singh, Partner, Deloitte India. “We have to look into schemes that don’t require large spending any more; allocation for them will obviously be rolled back. Another example is of auction of toll-operate-transfer (TOT) projects, where money is proposed to come from there and again the allocation from the government will have to be reduced,” he said. The auction of toll road assets is part of the government’s effort to raise Rs 2 trillion through TOT in five years. The first round of auctions in February raised ₹9,681 crore for the highway developer, the National Highways authority of India.

Budgetary allocation for the shipping ministry also saw a decline. The ministry has allocated Rs1,902.56 crore compared to Rs 1,938.76 crore in the previous fiscal. This, despite a major push for coastal and port-led development envisioned in the budget. “India’s long coastline has the potential of becoming the strength of the economy...Our efforts in the Sagarmala programme will be scaled up and we will develop other inland waterways faster...” Goyal had said. In fact, allocation for inland waterways reduced by 15.05 % in the budget.

