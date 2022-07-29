23-year-old Muslim man killed in Mangaluru, Section 144 imposed

A 23-year-old Muslim man was killed in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday, adding to the tension in the region that has been on the edge since the hacking of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing leader two days ago, police said.

The police have identified the victim as Fazil. According to officials, he was stabbed to death by unidentified men in Mangaluru’s Surathkal area.

“Three to four people came and assaulted him (and) this is the information we have . We will be taking up a case in Surathkal police station limits. This area is considered to be very sensitive,”N Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru city police commissioner, said, adding that prohibitory orders will be imposed in the area.

Praveen Nettaru, a 32-year-old leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) youth wing, was hacked to death by unidentified assailants late on Tuesday in the district’s Bellare village. Two men with suspected links to the Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested in connection with the murder on Thursday, police said.

Officials maintained that the motive behind Fazil’s murder was immediately not clear.

“It is very premature to say that there is any connection with any other incident. We will fairly investigate and if at all there is any connection,” Kumar said.