Muslim man killed in Mangaluru, Section 144 imposed in area
- According to reports, the victim was attacked with a lethal weapon by a group of youth. Police said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in the area.
A man belonging to the minority community was reportedly hacked to death by an unidentified group of assailants in Surathkal on the outskirts of Mangaluru, Karnataka, on Thursday.
According to ANI inputs, citing the police commissioner, the victim, identified as Mohammad Fazil, was attacked with a lethal weapon by a group of youth. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in the area. The incident happened around the same time when chief minister Basavaraj Bommai was on a visit to the house of Praveen Nettar, a BJP youth wing leader who was hacked to death at Bellare two days ago, a PTI report said.
"A case hafiled at Surathkal Police Station. Section 144 imposed at Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur," the police commissioner was quoted as saying by the news agency.
Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal, was grievously injured in the attack and died on the way to hospital, the PTI report said.
Earlier in the day, two persons with suspected links to the Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested by the Karnataka Police over the murder of the BJP youth wing leader in Dakshina Kannada district that sparked widespread outrage in the southern state.
Meanwhile, Bommai said that if the situation demands, the "Yogi model" of government in Uttar Pradesh will be adopted in the southern state too to deal with anti-national and communal elements trying to create unrest.
The gang that came after Fazil who was talking to an acquaintance, charged at him, chased, caught him brutally assaulted and stabbed him, PTI quoted police sources as saying. An investigation is underway.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
