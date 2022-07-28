2 arrested over murder of Praveen Nettaru, says top Karnataka cop
Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka's Bellare this week, Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane, the superintendent of police (SP) in Dakshina Kannada, was quoted by news agency ANI Thursday. The senior cop also said 15 people have been questioned so far, with the spotlight also on the possibility of a Kerala-registered vehicle used in the killing.
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra suspected that the murderers might have fled to Kerala after killing Praveen Nettaru. He said “Such atrocities have taken place earlier in the coastal region which shares a border with neighboring state Kerala. In the case of Praveen Nettaru's murder, it is possible that the killers came from Kerala state and fled back to Kerala. Our police are already investigating. (Sic)”
He also alleged that outfits like Popular Front of India(PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India(SDPI) were involved in such activities earlier and a probe was initiated in that angle as well. “The involvement of PFI and SDPI organizations in the case is also being probed. The Kerala government has been contacted and the miscreants will be arrested soon. (Sic)” added the minister
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also told that a special commando force will . be formed in the state to tackle such killings. "Such actions to kill any innocent by any organisation with any name and to completely destroy it, there is an existing system. Other than this system , we have taken a decision to form a completely new commando force, intelligence, ammunition, special training anti-terrorist commando force,” Bommai said
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
