24 dead in K’taka hospital, kin allege oxygen shortage

Bengaluru: The BS Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka came under heavy criticism on Monday after 24 Covid-19 infected persons died in the span of a day allegedly due to shortage of oxygen in Chamarajanagar district, about 175 km from Bengaluru.

The state government has been accused of not preparing adequately to deal with the second wave of infections and has now swung into action to contain the damage to its image.

“ Three people died due to shortage of oxygen between 12-3 am (on Monday morning),” K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s health, family welfare and medical education minister said in Chamarajanagar district on Monday. He did not specify how the others died.

He said that there were 123 Covid-19 infected patients in the district hospital of which 14 were on ventilators, 36 on non invasive ventilation, 58 on Hyperbaric oxygen and 29 breathing with the help of oxygen cylinders.

The Karnataka government has ordered a probe into the incident and has sought a detailed report within three days.

“I have ordered an inquiry into the matter and strict action will be taken at the earliest against those responsible. We will also ensure that such an incident is never repeated,” Yediyurappa said in a post on Twitter.

Relatives and others were seen crying and cursing the government outside the hospital in Chamarajanagar, levelling allegations of dereliction of duty and that there were not enough doctors to tend to the critically ill. Several of them also alleged that the district was facing oxygen shortage.

The incident, reminiscent of recent incidents in other cities, notably Delhi, has sparked off a blame game between the district administrations of Mysuru and Chamrajanagar, two neighbouring districts over delays in supply of oxygen.

The allegations made by a section of the Chamarajanagar administration is that Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri delayed the dispatch of oxygen as she retained most of its for use in her own district, which is one of the worst Covid-19 hit regions outside Bengaluru.

Sindhuri could not be reached for comment.

“Died or Killed? My heartfelt condolences to their families. How much more suffering before the ‘system’ wakes up?” Rahul Gandhi of the Congress posted on Twitter.

The district in-charge minister of Chamrajanagar, Suresh Kumar hinted that there was a shortage of oxygen in the district and that requests were made to fulfil them. ST Somashekar, the district in-charge minister of Mysuru said that the oxygen, which comes from Ballari was dispatched to Chamarajnagar on time.

With the second wave in full swing, Karnataka is nearing the daily caseload of neighbouring Maharashtra, the worst affected state in the country, and has over 4 lakh active cases. Bengaluru, India’s IT capital, has the most number of cases in any city in India, exacerbating the acute shortage of essential medical infrastructure such as hospital beds, oxygen, life-saving medicines, and even space in crematoriums.

“Criminal negligence has led to these 24 deaths in Karnataka. Why do CM @BSYBJP & Minister @mla_sudhakar keep lying everyday saying there is enough oxygen? Is there no accountability? How many more will be ‘killed’ because (the) Govt can’t supply Oxygen?,” DK Shivakumar, the president of the Congress in Karnataka said on Twitter.

. He added that the governments “incompetence and insensitiveness” has been exposed with the incident in Chamrajanagar and demanded accountability. Several ministers of the state government were seen stating that they are in dire need of oxygen supplies and existing stock would last them barely a few hours.

The chief minister held meetings with oxygen manufacturing companies and senior government officials after the incident was reported on Monday to streamline the process of supply, demand and fulfilment. According to submission by the state government to the Karnataka High Court, it requires in excess of 1471 metric tonnes of Oxygen as against the 812 tonnes it produces.

