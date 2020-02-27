24 die in Rajasthan after bus plunges into river

india

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 03:21 IST

At least 24 people died and five injured as a private bus carrying a wedding party fell into the river Mej on the Kota-Lalsot Mega Highway in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The bus with 29 people on board was bound for Sawai Madhopur from Kota. When one of the tyres of the bus came loose, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the water while travelling along a bridge without any railings, the Bundi district collector, Antar Singh Nehra, said.

The dead include 11 women, 10 men and three children.

He said the five injured are in hospital. Three of them are in Kota and the others are at the Lakheri hospital, Bundi.

“Rescue and relief operations at the spot were initially carried out by local villagers and were later taken over by the Bundi police and a State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) team from Kota,” said the district collector.

The collector ruled out a probe. “The need for probe is not felt as the bus accident survivors have cited tyre detachment from bus as the cause of the tragedy.”

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted: “I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident in Bundi in which about 24 people have lost lives after the bus fell into river Mej. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. I wish a speedy recovery to all injured.”

The state government announced a compensation of ~2 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased persons, said Nehra. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, under whose constituency the accident took place, expressed shock over the accident. Birla attended the last rites of 21 dead on Wednesday evening, while three children were buried.

PM condoles deaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of the passengers.

Quoting Modi, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet in Hindi, “The news of a bus falling into a river in Rajasthan’s Bundi has caused immense grief. Many people lost their lives in this accident. In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to the families of the dead, as well as wish that those injured in the accident get well soon.”

(with PTI inputs)