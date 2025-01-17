24-year-old techie dies by suicide over blackmail by uncle: Police

A 24-year-old woman in Kundalahalli died by suicide in a hotel because her uncle was allegedly repeatedly blackmailing her using her private photos and videos, police said on Thursday, adding that the accused has been arrested. A 24-year-old woman in Kundalahalli died by suicide in a hotel because her uncle was allegedly repeatedly blackmailing her using her private photos and videos (File photo)

Whitefield deputy commissioner of Police Shivakumar Gunar said that the incident took place at a hotel near Kundalahalli metro station on Sunday evening.

He said: “The uncle coerced the woman to meet at the hotel by threatening to show her private photos and videos to her parents. She initially hesitated to meet her uncle but was compelled to do so due to the threats.”

The officer also said that the woman was in a relationship with another man, which angered the accused and led him to escalate his threats. The woman was an employee at a software company. “At the hotel, when the accused was forcing the victim to view the photos and videos, she set herself ablaze,” he said.

Gunar said that the woman was rushed to Victoria Hospital with severe burn injuries but she later succumbed to her wounds. “Her mother was notified of the incident while she was being transferred to the hospital,” he added. The officer quoted the family as saying that they came to know about the reason for their daughter’s death when one of her friends approached the parents on Monday and revealed that the deceased had been subjected to ongoing blackmail. “She stated that the woman was sexually assaulted by her uncle, who allegedly kept explicit photos of her to threaten her.”

“The parents confirmed that their daughter used to frequently stay at the home of the accused and travelled with him and his wife during holidays. They expressed disbelief, stating their daughter had not been weak and ended her life due to the unbearable abuse by him,” Gunar said, adding that the accused has been arrested under BNS sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3(5).