24-yr-old man gets death for rape, murder of 5-yr-old boy
Rudrapur A 24-year-old man has been awarded death penalty for sodomising and murdering a 5-year-old boy in Uttarakhand’s US Nagar district in 2019.
Special Pocso judge Vijay Laxmi Vihan also awarded four years of imprisonment to the father of the accused and three years to his mother for concealing the crime, Vikas Gupta, special assistant district government counsel, said.
“Pocso court awarded a man a death sentence on Saturday for sodomising and later murdering a minor in Rudrapur in February 2019,” Gupta said.
The incident took place in Transit Camp Colony of Rudrapur on February 19, 2019, when the boy went missing, Gupta said. On February 21, his parents filed a missing complaint with the Transit camp police.
In his complaint, Gupta said, the relative alleged that a neighbor was spotted on the roof of the house on the night the child went missing. The relative said that he saw the neighbor trying to open the lid of the water tank but fled on being spotted, Gupta said.
The neighbour was taken into custody and during interrogation he confessed to the crime, Gupta said. A post-mortem report revealed that the child was sodomised and strangled to death, he added.
