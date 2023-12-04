25 cadres of Meitei group join UNLF in peace process: MHA

Following the recent signing of peace agreement between United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and the Centre last week, around 25 leaders and cadres of another Meitei group, the National Revolutionary Front Manipur (NRFM) have now joined the UNLF, which is a step towards peace, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) said in a statement on Monday.

The NRFM is led by Major Boicha (vice chief of army staff of the outfit). The 25 cadres joined the UNLF and surrendered 25 weapons on December 2.

“With this, most of the outfit’s members have taken a step towards abjuring the path of violence. The development is likely to give a momentum to efforts of government of India to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur,” MHA said in a statement.

Notably, NRFM (earlier United Revolutionary Front) was formed on September 11, 2011, by cadres of three factions of KCP, a Meitei underground outfit. “Its senior leaders operated from bases in a neighbouring country and were involved in violence and extortion in various parts of the Manipur Valley. The development is likely to encourage other Meitei UG outfits to join the peace process and pursue their demands in a democratic manner besides giving a boost to fulfil Modi Government’s vision of ‘Insurgency free and prosperous North East’,” MHA said.

The peace deal with the UNLF, the oldest insurgent group in the region, was signed last Wednesday, ending a six-decade-long armed movement.