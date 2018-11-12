25 Dalits convert to Buddhism in Shamli alleging discrimination

Twenty-five Dalits converted to Buddhism in a ceremony in Shamli district, alleging discrimination against the community.

Dalit leader Devidas Jayant, who also converted, said they had taken the step due to discrimination and atrocities against the community.

Bodh bhikshu Bhante Pergyashil was performed the conversion ceremony, he said. Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said the event had not taken place under any coercion and added that everyone had the freedom to follow any religion they desire.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 13:38 IST