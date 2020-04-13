25 districts in 15 states stave off Covid-19 for 14 days

india

Twenty five districts in 15 states have not have reported any new Covid1-9 cases in the last 14 days even as the total number of infections in the country crossed 9,000, the government said Monday.

All these places had reported positive cases of coronavirus earlier. In the list, Karnataka has the most number of districts at four. Following is the list of the 25 districts:

1. Gondia in Maharashtra,

2. Rajnandgaon, Durg, Bilaspur in Chattisgarh

3 .Davangiri,Kodagu,Tumkuru,Udupi in Karnataka ,

4. South Goa in Goa,

5. Wayanad and Kottayam in Kerala,

6. West Imphal in Manipur,

7. Rajouri in J&K,

8. Aizwal West in Mizoram,

9. Mahe in Puducherry,

10. SBS Nagar in Punjab,

11. Patna, Nalanda and Munger in Bihar,

12. Pratapgarh in Rajasthan,

13. Panipat,Rohtak,Sirsa in Haryana ,

14. Pauri Garhwal in Uttrakhand ,

15. Bhadradari Kothagudem in Telangana’