25 districts in 15 states stave off Covid-19 for 14 days

These districts had earlier reported coronavirus cases.

india Updated: Apr 13, 2020 18:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A sanitizing tunnel set up at Delhi’s AIIMS stopped working on Monday>
A sanitizing tunnel set up at Delhi's AIIMS stopped working on Monday(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Twenty five districts in 15 states have not have reported any new Covid1-9 cases in the last 14 days even as the total number of infections in the country crossed 9,000, the government said Monday.

Follow coronavirus latest updates here.

All these places had reported positive cases of coronavirus earlier. In the list, Karnataka has the most number of districts at four. Following is the list of the 25 districts:

1. Gondia in Maharashtra,

2. Rajnandgaon, Durg, Bilaspur in Chattisgarh

3 .Davangiri,Kodagu,Tumkuru,Udupi in Karnataka ,

4. South Goa in Goa,

5. Wayanad and Kottayam in Kerala,

6. West Imphal in Manipur,

7. Rajouri in J&K,

8. Aizwal West in Mizoram,

9. Mahe in Puducherry,

10. SBS Nagar in Punjab,

11. Patna, Nalanda and Munger in Bihar,

12. Pratapgarh in Rajasthan,

13. Panipat,Rohtak,Sirsa in Haryana ,

14. Pauri Garhwal in Uttrakhand ,

15. Bhadradari Kothagudem in Telangana’

Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order
Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi's move to give free rations to food security act beneficiaries
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days
Odisha issues lockdown 2.0 guidelines. Here's a list of exemptions
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had 'no idea' against
How bad was March for Indian auto industry? Sales numbers are shocking
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop's hand being cut
india news