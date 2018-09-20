25 minutes of horror: No announcements, no warnings, say Jet flight passengers

For the passengers of Jet Airways flight, the 25 minutes between take off and landing back at Mumbai airport were horrifying. Within minutes of take off at 5.52 am on Thursday, the cabin pressure dropped as the pilots had forgotten to turn on the ‘bleed switch’ resulting in several passengers suffering nose and ear bleed, DGCA said

“Oxygen masks came out but no one gave us warning or instructions. They announced after 15 minutes that we’re landing but didn’t even tell where. It was very scary”, said a passenger.

Of the 166 passengers on board, 30 were affected, some suffered nose bleeding, a few had ear bleeding and some complained of headache. Five passengers were admitted in a hospital.

A passenger Satish Nair also complained of lack of any help from the crew. “No staff to help...no announcement on board to wear the oxygen mask. Passenger safety completely ignored,” he tweeted

Darshak Hathi , travelling on the flight, said after the plane took off the AC malfunctioned, then air pressure system malfunctioned too and oxygen masks dropped.

“Panic situation due to technical fault in flight 9W 0697”, he tweeted

Passenger Gravina Pereira tweeted, “emergency landing at Mumbai. Stranded with no information.”

The flight turned back and landed in Mumbai at around 6.15 am.

The crew has been taken off duty and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has started an investigation, DGCA added. Ministry of Civil Aviation has requested DGCA to file its report immediately on the issue.

(with inputs from ANI)

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 13:45 IST