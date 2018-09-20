Passengers left bleeding as Jet Airways crew forgets to maintain cabin pressure, flight returns to Mumbai

Several passengers on a Jet Airways Mumbai-Jaipur flight suffered nose and ear bleeding on Thursday morning as the crew forgot to switch on the system to maintain cabin pressure, the DGCA said.

“The 9W 697 Mumbai-Jaipur flight was turned back to Mumbai after take off as, during the climb, crew forgot to select switch to maintain cabin pressure. This resulted in the oxygen masks dropping. Thirty out of 166 passengers experienced nose and ear bleeding, some also complained of headache,” Lalit Gupta, deputy director general, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said.

The crew has been taken off duty and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has started an investigation, DGCA added.

The passengers are being treated at Mumbai airport.

In a statement, Jet Airways said the B737 aircraft landed normally in Mumbai. “All guests were deplaned safely and taken to the terminal. First aid was administered to few guests who complained of ear pain, bleeding nose etc. The flight’s cockpit crew has been taken off scheduled duties pending investigation. The airline is making alternative flight arrangements for guests on this flight. Jet Airways regrets the inconvenience caused to its guests.”

Several passengers posted images from inside the plane, which showed that oxygen masks had been deployed due to the low cabin pressure. Some of them said they had bled from the nose due to the pressure drop.

