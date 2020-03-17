25-yr-old raped in UP, 4 held: Police

india

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 03:06 IST

A Guwahati-based model (25) was allegedly raped in the bungalow of a leading real estate developer here, the police said.

She filed a First Information Report (FIR) of rape at Gwaltoli police station. She accused six people, including builders, Amit Agarwal, Sameer Agarwal, Saksham Sahu, guards Manoj, Shubham and one unidentified person, in her complaint.

Kanpur (West) superintendent of police (SP), Anil Kumar, said the victim had been sent for medical examination and she would be presented in court to record her statement under Section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

“We have registered a case of rape and have taken four people into custody. Efforts are on to arrest the main accused, Amit Agarwal,” he said.

The model was in Kanpur to attend a party that one of the accused, Saksham Sahu, had thrown at a water park on the outskirts of Kanpur. She was taken to Sameer Agarwal’s bungalow by Amit Agarwal after the party got over, according to the FIR.

The guards locked the gates and an inebriated Amit Agarwal sexually assaulted her, the FIR added.

She managed to escape from Sameer Agarwal’s house and came on the main road, where her screams caught the attention of local residents, who helped her call the police.

Gwaltoli police station station house officer (SHO) Vijay Shankar Pandey’s role is being probed as he allegedly helped a few of the accused to escape, a police official said.