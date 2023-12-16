‘250-300 terrorists waiting to infiltrate into J&K’, says top BSF official

Around 300 terrorists are present at launchpads across the India-Pakistan border, waiting to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir, a top Border Security Force (BSF) official said on Saturday.

Representational picture((AFP))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BSF inspector-general Ashok Yadav assured that the security forces were on alert and would foil any cross-border infiltration attempts.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"There are intelligence inputs that 250-300 militants are waiting at launchpads, but we and the Army have dominated all the vulnerable patches and are alert," Yadav was quoted by PTI as saying.

He said the connect between the security forces and the people of Kashmir has increased over the last few years. “If people cooperate with us, we can take developmental activities forward in a better way,” he said.

ALSO READ| Arvind Kejriwal to go for 10-day vipassana session on day of 4th INDIA bloc meeting

In another development, the Centre informed Parliament on December 6 that the terror incidents in J&K declined over the last six years, with 2023 recording the least number of such cases till November 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a written reply to a series of queries by Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao, Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said the government has “zero tolerance against terrorism”, and that its approach is to “dismantle the terror eco-system”.Rai said till November 15 this year, only 41 “terrorist initiated” incidents were reported in J&K, as compared to 125 in 2022, 129 in 2021, 126 in 2020, 153 in 2019 and 228 in 2018.

J&K inspector general VK Birdi said the police will take firm action against the people found propagating terror narrative and trying to disturb peace.

“Police will adopt robust measures and take firm action against individuals propagating a terror narrative and disturbing the peace, on social media platforms,” Birdi told officers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recognising the evolving challenges, the IGP announced that the police will adopt robust measures and take firm action against individuals propagating a terror narrative and disturbing the peace on social media platforms.