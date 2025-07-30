As many as 263 safety-related issues were reported across eight airlines in the last one year, audit findings by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed. According to its data, the maximum number of observations- 57, were found in Alliance Air. (File photo)

The findings were recorded during routine audits and inspections carried out to assess safety compliance among scheduled airlines, the civil aviation regulator said in a statement.

Emphasising the need of conducting audits, the DGCA said, “Based on International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirements audits are needed to enhance the safety of operations and ensure compliance, and continuous improvement across all facets of airline operations.”

“These audits findings aid in areas requiring improvement. This is as per Annual Surveillance Plan (ASP) under Safety Oversight Programme,” it said.

According to its data, the maximum number of observations- 57, were found in Alliance Air, followed by Air India with 51, and Ghodawat Star with 41 findings.

To be sure, Alliance Air is a government owned regional airline.

IndiGo had 23 findings, while SpiceJet had 14. Quick Jet and Air India Express were flagged with 35 and 25 findings respectively, and Tata SIA Airlines (Vistara) had the lowest at 17.

Vistara, however, was merged into Air India in October last year.

The findings were classified into two categories, namely, Level 1 which flagged serious issues, and level 2, referring to less critical lapses. Of the total 263 findings, 244 were Level 2, while 19 were Level 1. Vistara (Tata SIA Airlines) and Air India together accounted for the majority of Level 1 findings, at 10 and 7 respectively.

The DGCA said that as part of its continuous oversight responsibilities, it conducts audits that are an essential instrument to identify and use them for potential improvements.

“ ..for airlines with extensive operations and large fleet sizes, a higher number of audit findings is entirely normal. The quantum and scale of their activities mean that such observations reflect the breadth and depth of their operations rather than any unusual lapse. Globally, aviation regulators routinely encounter similar patterns with major carriers due to the diversity and intensity of their undertakings,” a statement by DGCA read.

It said that, upon completion of each audit, the relevant airlines are formally notified and are required to submit timely compliance and corrective action reports.

“The DGCA closely monitors these responses and ensures that all necessary measures are taken to maintain and enhance safety standards. The DGCA reassures the travelling public that these processes are robust and that the presence of such findings is a testament to active regulatory oversight. Our commitment to safety, transparency, and continuous improvement remains paramount across the Indian aviation industry,” the regulator concluded.