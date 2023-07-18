Opposition alliance likely to be called INDIA - Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance

Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA, is being considered as a possible name for the alliance of opposition parties which have gathered in Bengaluru for the two-day brainstorming session. The official Twitter handle of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), in a now-deleted tweet, said the alliance of opposition parties is a reflection of India, and expanded the letters to “Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance”, indicating the proposed name of the alliance.

Opposition leaders during mega huddle in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.(PTI)

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's party said the BJP will now feel pain in uttering the alliance's name.

Indicating that such a name is being considered, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said on Twitter, "INDIA will win."

TMC MP Derek O'Brien tweeted “Chak De! INDIA” even as the meeting was underway.

The current Congress-led alliance is called United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Meeting underway in Bengaluru

The meeting of the opposition parties to strategize for the next year's general elections is currently underway in Bengaluru. The agenda of the gathering is to give the grouping of 26 parties a name, structure and common agenda to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“I am happy that 26 parties are present in Bengaluru to work unitedly. Together, we are in government in 11 states today. The BJP did not get 303 seats by itself. It used the votes of its allies and came to power and then discarded them. The BJP President and their leaders are running from state to state to patch up with their old allies. They are scared that the unity they see here will result in their defeat next year,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told the opposition leaders.

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the meeting will be a constructive one.

"Its outcome will be good for the country," she was seen saying in a video released by the Congress.

The Congress also released videos of other opposition leaders.

