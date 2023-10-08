27 Meghalaya residents on pilgrimage leaving Israel after state of war

Twenty-seven Meghalayan residents who were on a pilgrimage to Israel are believed to be leaving Bethlehem now, and from there, they will travel to Egypt’s capital Cairo before returning to India, people aware of developments told HT on Sunday.

Smoke rises after Israeli strikes in Gaza (Reuters Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pilgrims were stranded in Jerusalem as the country engulfed in a war-like situation since Friday after an attack by Hamas, a Palestine militant group from Gaza.

Speaking to HT over the phone from Tel Aviv, a person hailing from Meghalaya, who is now living in Israel, said: “We’re okay, but the war is waging. The army has regained some villages taken over by the extremists, and perhaps things will return to normal. We have been instructed to remain indoors and stay close to bomb shelters, and all citizens are dutifully following the advisory.”

Also Read: Indian students stuck in Israel share their plight: ‘Very nervous and scared’

The people mentioned above said that the Meghalaya residents would be escorted by the army along the Suez Canal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The 27 Meghalaya residents who came for pilgrimage will probably have to travel in a convoy escorted by the army along the Suez Canal, which is about 10 hours away,” they said.

In response, the Meghalaya government said it is working closely with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of these 27 citizens from Meghalaya.

Confirming this via X, Meghalaya chief minster Conrad K Sangma said: “27 citizens of Meghalaya who travelled for the Holy Pilgrimage to Jerusalem are stuck in Bethlehem due to the tension between Israel and Palestine. I am in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safe passage back home.”

Stating that their safety and well-being are of paramount concern, Sangma has assured the families and loved ones of the stranded pilgrims that every possible effort is being made to secure their safe passage back home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the government is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates as developments unfold.

The people of Meghalaya and the nation at large are hoping for a swift and safe resolution to the current crisis, allowing the pilgrims to return home to their families and loved ones.

The conflict in Israel began in the early morning of October 7 after Hamas declared a military operation against Israel and fired a barrage of missiles towards the Jewish state from the Gaza Strip for the first time since May last year.

On Saturday, declaring a “state of war”, the Israeli military waged airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. The incident set off air raid sirens across the country, with Israel ordering residents to remain indoors. The assault has left more than 250 dead and at least 1,000 injured so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON