27 trains, 75 stations: Railways to launch Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav events

New Delhi: Twenty-seven trains linked to the Indian freedom struggle will be flagged off from the originating stations by families of freedom fighters as part of the Centre’s week-long plans to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of Independence, the Railways announced on Monday.

Celebrations will also be held at 75 railway stations across 24 states which were associated with the freedom struggle.

A total of 27 trains from 75 stations will be selected and will be flagged off by the family of freedom fighters during the week-long celebration from July 18 to 23 called “Azadi ki Rail Gadi”, a railway official said. “These trains will be appropriately decorated and historical facts about them will be depicted for the benefit of citizens,” the official said, seeking anonymity.

The public announcement systems at these railway stations will also play patriotic songs throughout the day during this period, the official added.

While the stations will be called “Swatantrata stations”, the trains will be called “spotlight trains”, VK Tripathi, chairman and CEO of Railway Board, said.

“As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the event ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’ will be held during this week called as ‘Iconic Week’ under the overall spirit of ‘Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan which will showcase the convergence of values and glories of the freedom struggle of the past with the aspirations and dreams of a young, new and iconic India,” Tripathi said.

This week will culminate with the milestone function on July 23, he added.

Street plays will also be held outside each station in the local language, a second railway official said.

“Freedom fighters’ families will be invited to share their story on July 23. Video films, patriotic songs, light and sound shows should be held daily... Photo exhibitions too will be carried out for the whole week,” the official added.

Most of the trains identified are linked to Mahatma Gandhi – the Ahimsa Express which runs between Ahmedabad and Pune, Ashram Express (Ahmedabad-Delhi), August Kranti Rajdhani Express (Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin), Hutatma Express (Pune-Solapur), Lokshakti Express (Bandra Terminus-Ahmedabad) and Navjeevan Express (Ahmedabad-Chennai Central), among others.