india news

27-yr-old techie lost 50 lakh in online trading, dies by suicide in Odisha

The techie lost money in online trading while working from home during the Covid pandemic, his family members said.
The techie’s father alleged that he incurred all the losses because he linked his bank account to fund the trading of his friends. (Representational Image)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 11:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

BHUBANESWAR: A 27-year-old software engineer of Odisha’s Balasore district working with a major IT company died by suicide after losing over 50 lakh in online trading, his family said.

Family members of the deceased said he lost money in online trading while working from home during the Covid pandemic. After he failed to return some loans taken from his friends, one of them lodged a complaint with Jaleswar police station earlier this month. Following this, he was summoned to the police station for interrogation.

“After he came back from the police station, he used to be depressed. On Monday, he consumed poison following which we took him to hospital. However, he could not be saved,” said his father.

The father of the deceased alleged that he incurred all the losses because he linked his bank account to fund the trading of his friends.

“After suffering a series of setbacks, my son had requested his friends not to use his account anymore in online trading. I had lodged a complaint about it with cops at Jaleswar police station. However, the police didn’t take any action. Rather they took away my son’s laptop and mobile phone. Subsequently, my son went into depression,” said the father of the deceased.

