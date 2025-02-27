'28 stitches on private parts': MP girl left to bleed after rape by neighbour

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri and left with severe bite marks on her face and private parts, where she has reportedly received 28 stitches. The accused has been arrested by the police and is being treated as a juvenile offender, according to a report.(Pixabay/Representative)

The five-year-old girl is battling for her life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kamala Raja Hospital of MP's Gwalior, according to a Times of India report.

Doctors cited in the report said that the victim's private parts were severely damaged, adding that a complex procedure to reconstruct the affected areas had to be performed.

The incident

The incident reportedly occurred on February 22 when the 17-and-a-half-year-old neighbour of the girl, allegedly in an inebriated state, lured the girl from the rooftop of her house to a one abandoned nearby.

At the abandoned house, the boy sexually assaulted the girl and repeatedly slammed her head against a wall, the TOI report mentioned.

The girl was found unconscious, however, after regaining consciousness, she told her parents that he took her in his lap and did 'terrible things'.

Family wants accused to be shot at crossroads

The girl's family has demanded the accused is either hanged or “shot at the crossroads”, the report said, adding that the five-year-old was spotted by her younger brother and other children who also witnessed the accused.

The accused reportedly fled on hearing the screams of the children, leaving the victim in the abandoned house. Her parents found her in a pool of blood after a two-hour long search.

The accused has been arrested by the police and is being treated as a juvenile offender, according to the report.

The incident also led to a protest as members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and local residents reached on the Shivpuri Collectorate on Monday.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the collector and superintendent of police, demanding the death penalty for the accused.

Doctors try to stabilise girl

Doctors at Kamla Raja Hospital, who performed emergency surgery, revealed that the girl was admitted in a dire condition, leaving the medics with very limited hopes of her survival.

However, the doctors reportedly managed to stabilise her situation.

The medical team had to place 28 stitches on her private parts and perform a colostomy due to the internal trauma, the report said.