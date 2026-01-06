2.89 crore names deleted in UP's draft voter roll after SIR; nearly a fifth of current list

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday published the draft electoral roll of Uttar Pradesh after the conclusion of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), deleting about 2.89 crore voters in the state. Election Commission officials assist voters at a help desk camp for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls (PTI)

The electoral roll, which had 15.44 crore voters, was reduced by 2.89 crore to 12.55 crore after the revision, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said.

The draft voter list is now shortened by 18.7 per cent or around one in every five voters.

“A total of 12,55,56,025 electors, out of 15,44,30,092 electors as per the Electoral Roll on 27.10.2025, have submitted their Enumeration Forms till the last date of enumeration period i.e., 26.12.2025 reflecting an overwhelming participation in the first phase of SIR,” the statement of the ECI said.

Among the voters whose name have been dropped include those deceased, around 46.23 lakh ( 2.99%), shifted 2.17 crore (14.06%), and duplicate voters 25.46 lakh (1.65%).

“Genuine electors from the above can still be added back in electoral roll during the Claims and Objection period (06-01-2026 to 06-02-2026) by filling up Form-6 along with Declaration Form and other relevant documents,” the EC statement added.

The poll body recently concluded the SIR in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, where the electoral roll was shortened by 97 lakh and 74 lakh voters, respectively.

The ECI also released the draft roll after special enumeration in Assam, where the list was shortened by 10.56 lakh names.