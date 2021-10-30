28-yr-old killed by husband in UP for refusing to convert, say police

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in Churai Dalpatpur village under Mirganj Police Station area here by her husband who was forcing her to convert, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, Nisha, was found hanging in her room on Tuesday night, police said. Next day her post mortem report confirmed that the murder was caused by strangulation with a rope, Superintendent of Police (rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said.

Kaushal Devi, the mother of the deceased, lodged a complaint on Thursday against her son-in-law Iqbal and his unknown associates, alleging that Iqbal killed her daughter with his friends’ help for she opposed his repeated attempts to convert her to Islam, Agarwal said. Devi alleged that Iqbal had married Nisha 10 years ago claiming to be a Hindu, but her daughter came to know of his real identity soon after. In the meantime, the couple had two daughters but pressure on Nisha to convert continued, according to her mother, the officer said.

Her mother alleged that Iqbal strangled her daughter with the help of his associates and later hanged her body to pass it on as a case of suicide. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the absconding accused, the SP said.

