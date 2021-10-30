Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 28-yr-old killed by husband in UP for refusing to convert, say police
india news

28-yr-old killed by husband in UP for refusing to convert, say police

Kaushal Devi, the mother of the deceased, lodged a complaint on Thursday against her son-in-law Iqbal and his unknown associates, alleging that Iqbal killed her daughter with his friends’ help for she opposed his repeated attempts to convert her to Islam, police said.
The deceased, Nisha, was found hanging in her room on Tuesday night, police said. (AFP)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 11:00 PM IST
By Press Trust of India, Bareilly

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in Churai Dalpatpur village under Mirganj Police Station area here by her husband who was forcing her to convert, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, Nisha, was found hanging in her room on Tuesday night, police said. Next day her post mortem report confirmed that the murder was caused by strangulation with a rope, Superintendent of Police (rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said.

Kaushal Devi, the mother of the deceased, lodged a complaint on Thursday against her son-in-law Iqbal and his unknown associates, alleging that Iqbal killed her daughter with his friends’ help for she opposed his repeated attempts to convert her to Islam, Agarwal said. Devi alleged that Iqbal had married Nisha 10 years ago claiming to be a Hindu, but her daughter came to know of his real identity soon after. In the meantime, the couple had two daughters but pressure on Nisha to convert continued, according to her mother, the officer said.

Her mother alleged that Iqbal strangled her daughter with the help of his associates and later hanged her body to pass it on as a case of suicide. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the absconding accused, the SP said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Library visit, interaction with inmates: How Aryan Khan spent 22 days in jail

Uttar Pradesh: 3, including 2 more IAF officers, test positive for zika

At G20 Summit, PM Modi calls for collaborative approach in global fight against Covid-19

NCB team probing extortion case fails to meet Prabhakar Sail; leaves Mumbai
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP