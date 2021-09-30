Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
29 Mumbai medical college students test Covid positive

Two second-year students at the GS Medical College tested positive two days ago. A contact tracing exercise was carried out which led to the finding of other infected students
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Students at the Seth GS Medical College have ben asked to avoid all gatherings and not eat food together (Photo Courtesy-/www.kem.edu/college)

As many as 29 undergraduate students at the GS Medical College attached to Mumbai’s KEM Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past three days. The infections have prompted the college dean Hemant Deshmukh to shift all teaching activities online for the next 10 days.

“Of the 29 students, 27 have been vaccinated with at least one dose,” Deshmukh told HT. All have mild infections. By 3 pm on Thursday, at least 16 students were shifted to the Seven Hills Hospital in Marol, where they will be kept under observation.

Two second-year students tested positive two days ago. A contact tracing exercise was carried out which led to the finding of other infected students.

A circular addressed to the students issued by Deshmukh on Thursday said that Covid-appropriate behaviour should be strictly followed as a substantial number of students tested positive. He urged all the students to get tested and strictly use face masks in the hostel premises as well as in their rooms. “Hostel students are instructed not to leave the premises except for giving the swab,” Deshmukh said in his circular. He added all gatherings should be avoided and students should not eat food together. The dean also asked the students to ensure that their rooms are ventilated.

