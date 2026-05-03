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29-year-old opens emergency door, jumps off taxiing plane in Chennai

Airport authorities scrambled to secure the area, while operations on the primary runway (known as 07/25) were briefly halted.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 10:19 am IST
By Neha LM Tripathi
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A passenger opened the emergency exit of an Air Arabia aircraft and jumped onto the taxiway a minute after it landed at the Chennai International Airport early on Sunday, triggering a security scare and temporarily disrupting operations at the main runway, officials aware of the matter said.

Flight G9 471 from Sharjah, operated by an Airbus A320, landed around 3.23 am on Sunday. (Image for representation/PTI)

The 29-year-old man suffered only minor injuries and was taken into custody by the Chennai police. Airport authorities scrambled to secure the area, while operations on the primary runway (known as 07/25) were briefly halted.

Flight G9471, an Airbus A320, landed in Chennai from Sharjah at 3.23am. Around a minute later, the passenger opened the front-left emergency exit door and jumped off the jet onto taxiway V, with the aircraft on its way to the terminal. Aircraft usually taxi at speeds between 10 knots and 20 knots (between 18.5km/hr and 37km/hr), according to airlines’ operating protocol.

“The incident took place around 3.25am,” an official said. “Airline staff informed security personnel and took the passenger to local police, who took him into custody,” the official added.

According to officials, an incoming British Airways flight BA0035 from London was diverted to Bengaluru. At least five other flights, including services to Doha, Ahmedabad and Dubai, were delayed by 35 to 40 minutes. Officials said departures to Bangkok and Abu Dhabi, as well as an arriving Abu Dhabi flight, were routed through the secondary runway during the disruption.

(With inputs from S Vijay Karthik in Chennai)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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