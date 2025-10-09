2nd-yr IIIT student used AI to create obscene images of 36 women students; arrested: Cop

RAIPUR: A second-year student has been arrested for allegedly using social media photographs of women students at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Naya Raipur to generate their obscene images, the Chhattisgarh police said on Thursday. Police said Ali was taken into custody from his home district of Bilaspur following a complaint by the institute’s Registrar (in-charge) Srinivasa K.G. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The police case was filed after the institute probed complaints from some students and allegedly found evidence on 21-year-old Sayyed Rahim Adnan Ali’s electronic devices. His phone and laptop were seized as part of this inquiry.

Additional superintendent of police (Nava Raipur) Vivek Shukla said Ali was taken into custody from his home district of Bilaspur following a complaint by the institute’s Registrar (in-charge) Srinivasa K.G.

“After the matter came to light, a team from Rakhi police reached the institute. The management informed that Ali, who was staying in the boys’ hostel, had allegedly created obscene images by morphing photos of around 36 female students using AI-based image generation and editing tools,” Shukla said.

The police officer, however, underlined that the suspect hadn’t circulated the offensive images. “So far, there is no evidence to suggest that the morphed images were circulated or made viral. The management has also not indicated that the images were shared online,” the officer said.

According to a complaint lodged with the police, the student’s action had caused social and psychological harm to the students and their families, and damaged the institute’s reputation.

Ali has been booked under Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the IT Act.