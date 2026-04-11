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2-year-old pulled out dead from borewell in Madhya Pradesh after 22-hour rescue operation

Bhagirath Dewasi died within a few hours of falling into the borewell.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 10:33 am IST
By Shruti Tomar
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A two-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, died of drowning on Friday, officials said, adding that the child was declared dead after a 22-hour rescue operation to pull him out.

Operations to rescue the child who fell into the borewell(ANI Video Grab)

According to officials, the child, Bhagirath Dewasi, had slipped into a 200-foot-deep borewell around 7.30pm on Thursday in Jhalaria village under Badnagar tehsil. After a massive rescue operation by joint teams of the SDRF and NDRF, his body was retrieved using iron rods, ropes, and specialized borewell machinery.

How the child died

Ujjain superintendent of police Pradeep Mishra confirmed that the body was transported from the village to the government hospital in Badnagar. He said, “Strict action will be taken following an investigation against anyone whose negligence is found to have contributed to this tragedy.”

Chief medical and health officer Dr Ashok Patel said that Bhagirath had died within a few hours of falling into the borewell, with the post-mortem examination confirming drowning as the cause of death.

What authorities said

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

ujjain district rescue operation madhya pradesh borewell
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / 2-year-old pulled out dead from borewell in Madhya Pradesh after 22-hour rescue operation
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