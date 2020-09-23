e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 3.6 magnitude earthquake in Srinagar

3.6 magnitude earthquake in Srinagar

Officials at the Disaster Management Authority said the earthquake was recorded at 9.40 pm, with its epicentre in Srinagar at a depth of five kilometres.

india Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:08 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Srinagar
There were no reports of any damage or casualties so far. The tremors were not felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley.
There were no reports of any damage or casualties so far. The tremors were not felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley.(File Photo (Representative Image))
         

A moderate-intensity earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 shook Srinagar on Tuesday night, panicking residents who rushed out of their homes, officials said.

Officials at the Disaster Management Authority said the earthquake was recorded at 9.40 pm, with its epicentre in Srinagar at a depth of five kilometres.

There were no reports of any damage or casualties so far. The tremors were not felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary tweeted about the “scary” tremors experienced in the city. “This was scary. Hope everyone is safe. #EARTHQUAKE,” he posted on the social network.

tags
top news
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Samson, Smith outdo CSK in six-hitting spree as RR win by 16 runs
Samson, Smith outdo CSK in six-hitting spree as RR win by 16 runs
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In