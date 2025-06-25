3 allegedly hacked to death on outskirts of Karnataka's Kalaburagi city

Three people were allegedly hacked to death by a group of miscreants at a dhaba near Pattan village on the outskirts of the city during the early hours on Wednesday, police said. According to officials, the incident is said to have taken place at 1:30 am on Wednesday.(Pixabay/Representative)

According to officials, the incident is said to have taken place at 1:30 am on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Siddaroodha (32), Jagadish (25), and Ramachandra (35). They are all said to be related to each other and to have worked at the dhaba.

Police suspect old rivalry to be the reason behind the incident in which lethal weapons were allegedly used by the miscreants, who have fled after committing the crime.

Kalaburagi suburban police station registered a case, and an investigation is underway.