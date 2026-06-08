3 Andhra pilgrims die after bus driver crashes into truck in Bihar’s Aurangabad

Three pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh died and 18 others were injured on Sunday in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, police said.

The truck and the bus have been seized and police have registered a case. (Representative Image/iStock)

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According to police, the driver dozed off while the speeding bus rammed into a parked iron-rod-laden truck near an eatery on NH 19 under the Aurangabad Mufassil police station limits. Police said the accident happened around 12pm, leaving the bus mangled.

Among the three who died on the spot, two were women, police said. The deceased are identified as Chavadam Hajratya Theta (50), Padma (43) and Pulleti Venkateshwarulu (64), all from Sangam village in Nellor district.

Eighteen injured persons were rescued with the help of locals and admitted to Sadar Hospital at Aurangabad. Eight of them, all women, were in critical condition and were referred to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya, SHO said.

The truck and the bus have been seized and police have registered a case.

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate accident around midnight, four men died and the driver was injured after he lost control over a speeding car, which then fell into a canal on Arwal-Patna Canal Road near Gandhi Maidan under the Town police station area of Arwal district, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate accident around midnight, four men died and the driver was injured after he lost control over a speeding car, which then fell into a canal on Arwal-Patna Canal Road near Gandhi Maidan under the Town police station area of Arwal district, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Five people in the car were returning to Patna from Arwal when the car fell into a canal. Locals said the windows and doors were jammed due to water pressure. However, the driver, Rohit was rescued by breaking the car window and was admitted to Sadar Hospital at Arwal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Five people in the car were returning to Patna from Arwal when the car fell into a canal. Locals said the windows and doors were jammed due to water pressure. However, the driver, Rohit was rescued by breaking the car window and was admitted to Sadar Hospital at Arwal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The deceased are identified as Rishank Raj (23), Manoj Kumar (36), Rahul Kumar (30) and Aman Kumar (28), all residents of Bihta in Patna district, the Town SHO inspector Darbari Chaudhary said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deceased are identified as Rishank Raj (23), Manoj Kumar (36), Rahul Kumar (30) and Aman Kumar (28), all residents of Bihta in Patna district, the Town SHO inspector Darbari Chaudhary said. {{/usCountry}}

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The families of the deceased reached the Sadar Hospital, and the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. A case has been registered and police are investigating all aspects of the accident, he said.

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