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3 Andhra pilgrims die after bus driver crashes into truck in Bihar’s Aurangabad

In a separate accident around midnight, four men were killed and the driver was injured after he lost control over a speeding car

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 04:09 pm IST
By Prasun K Mishra
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Three pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh died and 18 others were injured on Sunday in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, police said. 

The truck and the bus have been seized and police have registered a case. (Representative Image/iStock)

According to police, the driver dozed off while the speeding bus rammed into a parked iron-rod-laden truck near an eatery on NH 19 under the Aurangabad Mufassil police station limits. Police said the accident happened around 12pm, leaving the bus mangled.

Among the three who died on the spot, two were women, police said. The deceased are identified as Chavadam Hajratya Theta (50), Padma (43) and Pulleti Venkateshwarulu (64), all from Sangam village in Nellor district.

Eighteen injured persons were rescued with the help of locals and admitted to Sadar Hospital at Aurangabad. Eight of them, all women, were in critical condition and were referred to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya, SHO said.

The truck and the bus have been seized and police have registered a case.

The families of the deceased reached the Sadar Hospital, and the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. A case has been registered and police are investigating all aspects of the accident, he said.

 
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