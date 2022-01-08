3 arrested after video of crowd at dog's birthday party goes viral

A video of a pet dog's lavish birthday where people gathered throwing Covid rules to the wind went viral on social media following which the Gujarat Police arrested three persons including the owner of the dog Chirag alias Dago Patel, ANI reported. Approximately ₹7 lakh was spent on the birthday celebration of Abby, the pet dog. The party was organised at Madhuvan Green Party Plot in Ahmedabad.

The accused have been identified as Abby's owner Chirag, and his two friends -- Urvish Patel and Divyesh Mehria.

"Three accused arrested for allegedly flouting COVID19 norms after a video went viral of Chirag alias Dago Patel celebrating his pet dog's birthday, spending approx ₹7 lakh, at Madhuvan Green Party Plot in Ahmedabad," Gujarat police said.

Relatives and friends of the family had gathered at the venue and were seen without masks and flouting social distancing norms.

In the viral video, a group of local performers could be seen singing songs and playing instruments. The venue was all decked up with balloons and at the entry, there was a photo of Abby, the dog. While social media users applauded that celebrating the pet's birthday was a novel gesture, the fact that people were not following Covid rules was rued.



