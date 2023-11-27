3 arrested for beating youth, urinating on him in Meerut
PTI |
3 arrested for beating youth, urinating on him in Meerut
The main accused of the incident was arrested on Sunday.
The incident took place on November 13 in Jagriti Vihar locality under the Medical College police station area when a youth was allegedly beaten by some people who also urinated on him.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
An FIR in this regard was lodged by the victim's father at the police station under relevant sections of the IPC, police said.
Main accused Ashish Malik was arrested on Sunday, while three others Avi Sharma, Rajan and Mohit Thakur were arrested on Monday, SHO Suryadeep said.
Get Latest India News and Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
Topics