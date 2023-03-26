3 ATC employees suspended after mid-air collision averted in Nepal

The Directorate General Civil of Aviation (DGCA) has derostered the Air India crew after their flight from Delhi to Kathmandu narrowly escaped a mid- air collision on Friday morning.

“Pending further investigation,the Air India crew involved in the incident has been derostered,” an aviation ministry official told HT.

“Nepal authorities are yet to inform Air India and DGCA about the incident,” added the official.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) suspended three air traffic control department employees for “carelessness”.

Air India flight AI213 and the Nepal Airlines flight , both Airbus jets, came dangerously close on Friday morning, with tragedy averted after the on-board traffic collision avoidance system (TCAS) on each plane alerted the pilots.

“The incident took place after the Air India flight departed from Delhi around 7.10am,” an aviation official aware of the matter said.

The incident took place in Nepal airspace when the Air India (VT SCG), an Airbus 319 aircraft was descending.

“The Nepal airline aircraft was flying at 15,000ft, when the Air India aircraft was descending,” the official added.

The Air India aircraft was descending from 19,000 ft while the Nepal Airlines aircraft was flying at an altitude of 15,000 ft at the same location, a CAAN official told PTI.

“Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) of Tribhuvan International Airport involved in a traffic conflict incident (between Air India and Nepal Airlines on 24th March 2023) have been removed from active control position until further notice,” said a tweet from the Nepal civil aviation authority, which has formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the matter.

