Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 3 booked for issuing death threats to Karnataka HC judges over hijab verdict
india news

3 booked for issuing death threats to Karnataka HC judges over hijab verdict

A full Karanataka high court bench headed by chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi held that Quran does not mandate the wearing of hijab for Muslim women.
Police personnel patrolling in front of Karnataka High Court following the verdict of Hijab issue, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 07:20 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Three persons were booked in Tamil Nadu for allegedly issuing death threats to the judges of Karnataka high court who upheld the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions. Police said that three functionaries of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) were booked for making derogatory remarks against the court's verdict on the hijab row.

On Friday, police said that the Thowheed Jamath had organised a public meeting in Koripalayam area to protest against the verdict during which the organised allegedly made derogatory remarks. A complaint was soon filed against the three functionaries alleging that the organisers issued death threats to the Karanataka high court judges.

The Madurai police have booked three TNTJ functionaries under sections 153 (a) (promoting enmity between groups), 505 (1) (c) (intent to incite violence), 505(2), 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

On Tuesday, the high court ruled that "the prescription of school uniforms is a reasonable restriction" which students could not object to, dismissing the pleas challenging the ban imposed by the state government.

A full bench headed by chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi held that Quran does not mandate the wearing of hijab for Muslim women. The bench, in its 129-page judgment, ruled that the attire “at the most is a means to gain access to public places” and a “measure of social security,” but “not a religious end in itself”.

RELATED STORIES

The verdict was followed by calls of bandh across the states, which evoked a bigger response in districts like Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hijab tamil nadu
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP