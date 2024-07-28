3 coaching centres in Delhi sealed as students demand justice in basement deaths
A team of the civic body reached the Old Rajendra Nagar to seal several illegally-run basements of coaching centres.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday cracked down on coaching centres running illegally in the basements after the death of three civil aspirants in the national capital triggered a massive outrage.
Speaking to the protesting students who gathered to demand justice in the case, Tariq Thomas, Additional Commissioner of MCD, said that eight coaching centres running in the basements have been identified.
“We have sealed three of them,” he said.
Video shows the moment water entered coaching centre basement | WATCH
Students held protests and candle march in the national capital on demanding action against those responsible for the deaths of the civil services aspirants and compensation for their families.
“Compensation will be provided by the government...Action will be taken in the incident. A survey is being done...A magisterial inquiry has been ordered by the government,” Tariq Thomas told the protesting students.
Protesters demanding justice in coaching centre deaths detained. Police says…
Three civil services aspirants -- two females and a male -- died after a library housed in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle flooded in a heavy rain Saturday night and reportedly led to the failure of the single biometric entry and exit point.
"A gross criminal negligence is found on part of the owner of the institute in ensuring safety measures as the library in the basement was running illegally and had only one entry and exit point that was biometric-enabled and got locked due to the flooding," an MCD official said.
"The students could have escaped had the exit been free. The MCD only approves the building plan but if somebody misuses the basement for commercial activities after declaring it will be used for parking and storing purposes, what else can the agency do to ensure protection?" he said.
Earlier in the day, Mayor Shelly Oberoi directed MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to take strict action against those running commercial activities in basements and ascertain if an MCD official is responsible for the incident in Old Rajinder Nagar.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.