Home / India News / 3 cops among 14 attendees to CM Nitish's Janta Darbar test positive for Covid-19
india news

3 cops among 14 attendees to CM Nitish's Janta Darbar test positive for Covid-19

The news came a day after it was reported at least 17 junior doctors, who attended an IMA event were found infected by the viral disease. CM Kumar had attended the event.
Bihar reported 352 fresh cases pushing the active case count to 1,074.
Updated on Jan 03, 2022 03:12 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

As many as 14 people, including three police constables, who were set to attend Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's 'Janta Darbar' (people’s court) in Patna on Monday, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The news came a day after it was reported at least 17 junior doctors at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in the Bihar capital were infected by the viral disease.

Bihar reported 352 fresh cases on Sunday, 71 more than the previous day's figure, pushing the active case count to 1,074. Patna remained the worst-affected district with 142 people testing positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the district administration in Patna went into a tizzy after the 17 junior doctors at NMCH contracted the viral disease. NMCH superintendent Vinod Kumar Singh said samples of 70 junior doctors, who had attended an Indian Medical Association (IMA) function in Patna last week, were sent for testing after they complained of symptoms.

The IMA function was attended by a number of dignitaries, including the chief minister.

(With agency inputs)

 

Topics
nitish kumar coronavirus
