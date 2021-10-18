3 cops suspended after official detained for principal’s disappearance escapes

Bhubaneswar: Three policemen were suspended in western Odisha’s Bolangir on Monday after the president of a private school’s managing committee in neighbouring Kalahandi district who was detained in connection with the disappearance of the school’s principal, escaped from police custody, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three policemen who were responsible for guarding Gobind Sahu have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty, said Bolangir superintendent of police Kusalkar Nitin Dagdu.

Sahu escapad from police barracks in Titlagarh town of Bolangir late on Sunday after being allowed to step out on the pretext of washing his hands after dinner. Sahu was detained on Wednesday last, October 13, for questioning in connection with the disappearance of school principal Mamita Meher on October 8.

The missing principal brother, Banti Meher, blamed the principal’s disappearance on the school managing committee’s president, according to the FIR registered by the police. In the FIR, Banti Mehr alleged his sister went missing after she threatened to expose Sahu, who she alleged, harassed the school’s female teachers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In recent days, her family had questioned why the police hadn’t placed Sahu under arrest.

Congress MLA from Kantabanji, Santosh Singh Saluja alleged that the delay in arresting the school official could be linked to minister of state for home Dibya Shankar Mishra earlier felicitating at a public event.

“It is not possible to hold an impartial inquiry in the matter as long as minister Mishra is at the helm of affairs,” Saluja said.

BJP leader Manoj Meher asked why Mishra who is also the local MLA hasn’t made any public comment about the case.

Minister of state Dibya Shankar Mishra could not be contacted for his comments. Kalahandi district BJD vice president Jitendra Mohanty denied that there was any link between the school official and the ruling Biju Janata Dal.”The case is still under investigation, so the minister does not want to speak to the meadia on this as it may be interpreted as interfering in the probe,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}