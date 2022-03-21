Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 3 CRPF troopers injured in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma
india news

3 CRPF troopers injured in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sunderaj P said that the condition of injured troopers is stable
HT Image
Published on Mar 21, 2022 12:18 PM IST
ByRitesh Mishra

RAIPUR: Three troopers of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) were on Monday injured in a gunfight with suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Left-Wing insurgency-hit Sukma district in the Bastar region, a police officer said.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sunderaj P said that the gunfight took place near a newly-established Elmagunda camp of the CPRF, which is around 12 kilometers from the Jagargonda police station. He added that the condition of injured troopers is stable. “The injured jawans would be shifted to a bigger hospital for better treatment,” said the Inspector General of Police. He added that more details of the exchange of fire and how it was triggered were awaited.

Police said that a combing operation near the camp was going on after the gunbattle. In February, an officer of the paramilitary force was killed and one trooper was injured in an exchange of fire in the state’s Bijapur district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP