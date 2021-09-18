3 days after incident, Congress MLA booked for assaulting health officer

Congress MLA and former minister Jitu Patwari was booked on Friday for allegedly assaulting the chief municipal health officer during a programme which was organized on Wednesday, to create awareness among people to contain the spread of Dengue and malaria in Indore, police said.

The case was registered after sanitation workers staged a protest at Rajendra Nagar police station demanding action against the Congress MLA on Friday morning. Following which, Indore police registered a case against the Congress MLA from Rau under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 294 (using obscene language) of IPC.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Amrita Solanki said, “Some sanitation workers had come to the police station with health officer Uttam Singh Yadav. Yadav filed a complaint that the municipal corporation was organizing an awareness programme against Dengue and was also fumigating to kill larva of mosquitoes. Patwari attended the programme and misbehaved with Yadav and forced him to carry out fumigation in his constituency in Indore. He manhandled him and also abused him.”

The chief municipal health officer came to file a complaint after informing his seniors about it. The accused is an MLA so the arrest will be made only after the investigation, said Solanki.

“It is a political conspiracy against me. The case was registered three days after the incident. In Indore, Rau is the worst-affected area due to dengue and malaria but the municipal corporation is carrying out a step-motherly behaviour with my constituency. The residents are seeing everything,” Patwari said.

Attacking the Congress MLA, BJP leader from Indore Madhu Verma said, “Congress MLA Jitu Patwari bullied a municipal corporation officer and manhandled him. Everyone saw him doing so. The officer filed a complaint against him. Now, what is the conspiracy in it? He should behave himself before blaming others.”