3 dead, 4 injured, 6 missing in 3 mishaps in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban

At least three persons were killed, four were injured and six others went missing in three separate mishaps since Tuesday evening in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

A man died, two others were injured and six went missing when a Srinagar bound taxi (Innova HR55J1678) skidded off NH44 highway and fell in Chenab river near Duggi Pulli in Chanderkot during early hours on Wednesday, said police.

The Chanderkot police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, members of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and quick response team extricated two injured and a dead person from the bank of Chenab and shifted them to district hospital, Ramban.

Ramban deputy commissioner (DC), Mussarat Islam who was supervising the rescue operation said six persons were still missing. The deceased was identified as 21-years old Rashid, and the injured as driver Mohammed Asif, 28 and Bilal Ahmed, 25. They all hailed from Bijnor in UP.

The Army has been asked to send its divers to search for the drowned persons.

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh said, ‘In an unfortunate road accident near Jaswal Bridge in Ramban, an Innova vehicle has rolled down carrying 9 persons. 3 rescued by QRT, out of whom one died. Search going on for others. I have spoken to DC Ramban Mussarat-Ul Islam. Also in touch with Commander 11-RR for deep divers”.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, a man died on the spot and two others were injured when a load carrier fell into a 200 feet deep gorge at Chhanjlu Neel in Ramsu area of Ramban. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Ukhral.

The dead was identified as driver Shakeel Ahmed,19 and the injured were identified as Nazir Ahmed,22 and Shabir Ahmed,25. They belonged to Neel Gogoni.

In another mishap on Tuesday evening, 19-years old Mukesh Singh drowned in Chenab river while fishing in Gangwan in Rajgarh area. His body could not be fished out of Chenab as yet.