Home / India News / 3 dead in accident at Bokaro industrial unit in Jharkhand
india news

3 dead in accident at Bokaro industrial unit in Jharkhand

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 03:42 PM IST
The three labourers were said to be from Ranchi and employed with another firm contracted to do maintenance at Vedanta ESL (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three labourers involved in maintenance work at Vedanta ESL industrial unit in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district died in an alleged accident late Monday evening around 8pm.

Three employees of ThyssenKrupp Elevator Co. died in an accident in ESL Steel Ltd, a Vedanta group firm, at Bokaro while carrying out elevator maintenance work, a company official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday and ESL Steel plant will investigate the incident, the official said.

The three workers were reportedly employed with another firm hired for the maintenance work. Confirming the development, Bokaro deputy commissioner Kuldeep Chaudhary said a disaster management team will asses the cause behind the incident.

Chandankiyari legislator Amar Bauri, under whose assembly constituency the industry is located, said he heard from the labourers at the factory that the alleged accident took place due to a security lapse.

“It is the labourers who shared the information about the deaths of workers. The three labourers are said to be from Ranchi. While we demand adequate compensation, a probe should also be conducted into the ‘lapse’ and action taken,” said Bauri.

PTI contributed to this story.

