3 detained juveniles beat guard to death at Rajasthan observation, juvenile home

Three detained juveniles at a government observation and juvenile home in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district allegedly thrashed a 63-year-old security guard to death with a wooden plank on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday.

Police were examining CCTV footage to reconstruct the sequence of events. (Shutterstock)

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The guard, Sahab Ram, a resident of Ambe Vihar Colony in Sri Ganganagar, suffered severe head injuries in the attack and died on the spot. Police said the three juveniles were lodged at the observation home in connection with two murder cases and one under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police superintendent Harishankar said Ram was killed during preparations for the Independence Day celebrations. “Sahab Ram was on his way to collect tools from another security guard to repair a faulty air cooler inside the premises when the three juveniles allegedly attacked him from behind with a wooden plank,” said Harishankar.

Police said the motive behind the killing is yet to be established, and an investigation is underway. A Forensic Science Laboratory team visited the scene and collected evidence. Police questioned the three juveniles in connection with the incident. They were examining CCTV footage to reconstruct the sequence of events and ascertain whether anyone else was involved in the attack.

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{{^usCountry}} Top officials inspected the scene and sought details from the child rights department that runs the juvenile home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Top officials inspected the scene and sought details from the child rights department that runs the juvenile home. {{/usCountry}}

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