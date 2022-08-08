3 devotees killed in stampede outside Rajasthan temple

Three women were killed in a stampede outside Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar district on Monday, a police officer said.

Sikar Police superintendent Kunwar Rashtradeep said that the stampede occurred a few metres ahead of the temple’s entry point around 5am when the shrine was opened.

“There were long queues outside the temple. In one queue, a 63-old-woman, with a heart problem, collapsed, and due to heavy rush...two more women behind her also fell and died,” said Rashtradeep. He added that devotees start queuing up hours before the temple is opened.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who offered his condolences to the families of the three. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest,” he tweeted.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot also offered condolences. “The death of three women devotees in a stampede outside Khatushyamji’s temple in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace.”

