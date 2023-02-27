3 employees sacked over‘anti-national’ activities in J&k

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday dismissed three employees – two from Kashmir and one from Jammu division – under Article 311 of Constitution for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, officials said.

With these dismissals, the number of employees whose services have been terminated since 2019 has risen to 47, the officials said.

The three employees are Manzoor Ahmad Itoo, junior engineer (public works department) in PMGSY in Bandipora, Syed Saleem Andrabi, orderly in the social welfare department in Kupwara and Mohd. Aurif Sheikh, teacher in Government Middle School in Mahore, Reasi.

“The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the state, such as involvement in terror related activities and drug trafficking,” the administration said in a statement.