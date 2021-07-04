3 Garib Rath among several special trains to resume from Monday

Many special trains including Garib Rath are being resumed in view of an increase in passengers amid a decline in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, East Central Railway (ECR) announced on Sunday. Rajesh Kumar, the chief public relations officer (CPRO) for the ECR said in a release that seven pairs of special trains originating from Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, Gaya, Barauni are being resumed, which include three Garib Rath special trains.

These fully reserved special trains will resume their operation with effect from July 5, 2021, and will continue till further notice. The 04060 Garib Rath weekly special train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal for Muzaffarpur every Wednesday at 8:55pm from July 7 and will reach Muzaffarpur at 6:09 pm, the next day. The 04059 Muzaffarpur - Anand Vihar Terminal Garibrath weekly special train will run from Muzaffarpur to Anand Vihar Terminal every Friday from July 9. It will start at 3:15pm and will reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 12:35pm the next day.





Kumar requested the passengers to always wear masks while travelling to avoid infection.

Here’s the list of special trains to resume their operation:

04059/04060 Muzaffarpur - Anand Vihar Terminal – Muzaffarpur Garib Rath special

04073/04074 Gaya - Anand Vihar Terminal – Gaya Garib Rath special

04687/04688 Saharsa - Amritsar – Saharsa Garib Rath special

04697/04698 Barauni - Jammu Tawi – Barauni

04533/04534 Barauni - Ambala Cantt. – Barauni

04066/04065 Saharsa - Anand Vihar Terminal express special

04069/04070 Jogbani - Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani

Several states have started easing restrictions in view of the decline in Covid-19 cases. The Union health ministry on Sunday said that 43,071 new daily Covid cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India's tally of total coronavirus cases now stands at 30,545,433.