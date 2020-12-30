3 held for attack on Bengal church

india

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 23:36 IST

KOLKATA

Three persons were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in the vandalisation of a newly-built church in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district on December 28.

According to Anup Gosh, the pastor of the church, the accused chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and carried the flag of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Officials of Bhagwanpur police station, who are investigating the case, have not commented on the involvement of any political party in the incident.

However, news agency PTI quoted a senior police official of the East Midnapore district as saying: “When the incident happened on Saturday night,Christmas celebrations were going on. We have arrested three persons so far for their involvement in the incident. Those arrested are said to be BJP supporters.”

BJP’s Kanthi district unit president Anup Chakraborty denied the allegations and blamed the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party for hatching a conspiracy. “Why would BJP workers vandalise a church, that too while carrying party flag. Our workers know that the party believes in coexistence of all faiths under the guiding principles of Indian culture,” said Chakraborty.

Local TMC legislator Ardhendu Maity rubbished BJP’s allegations. “Everybody saw who did it. I would not like to politicise the matter because the administration is taking strong measures. All I can say is that our administration will not tolerate any attempt to disrupt communal harmony,” said Maity, MLA from Bhagwanpur.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to the church’s pastor over the phone on Monday afternoon and assured him of police protection. She also promised that the state government will repair the damages.

Pastor Ghosh, said: “We gathered for a prayer on December 28 when about 30 riders on 12 motorcycles arrived outside. They hurled bombs, forcefully entered the campus and vandalised property. All of them were carrying BJP flag and chanting Jai Shri Ram.”

“They broke the doors and smashed windowpanes, damaged 12 ceiling fans and the sound system, furniture and even the water tank. Local residents identified most of the vandals and we lodged a complaint with the police, naming all of them,” he added.

“ Of the eight persons named in the FIR, three have been arrested. They were produced before a court on Monday. Their bail pleas were rejected and they were remanded in police custody till January 13,” a police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

Arpan Rana, secretary of East Midnapore Christian Community Forum, said, “Four persons, including two children, were injured during the vandalism.

“The church’s vehicle was ransacked and Rs 5,000 in cash looted,” he added.