Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

3 held in connection with multi-layered illegal firearms supply chain in south Delhi

PTI |
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 03:20 pm IST

3 held in connection with multi-layered illegal firearms supply chain in south Delhi

New Delhi, Three men have been arrested from south Delhi for their alleged involvement in a multi-layered illegal firearms supply chain that was operating in the city through social media, police said on Tuesday.

3 held in connection with multi-layered illegal firearms supply chain in south Delhi
3 held in connection with multi-layered illegal firearms supply chain in south Delhi

The syndicate was operating in a layered manner, they said, adding that three men Farman , Shadab Qureshi and Mohsin have been arrested.

"Mohsin acted as the main supplier, Qureshi purchased firearms from him at lower prices and sold those to budding criminals for a profit of 5,000 to 7,000 per weapon, while Farman used the firearms to create fear and attract other criminals by showcasing those on social media platforms," Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Chauhan said.

The case came to light after a video surfaced on social media on September 3, showing a youngster firing a pistol in public, the officer said.

On the basis of technical surveillance and secret information, Farman, a resident of Malviya Nagar, was traced near the Machchhi Market road in Saket during the intervening night of September 3 and 4 and a semi-automatic pistol, along with two live cartridges, was seized from him, the officer added.

During interrogation, Farman revealed that he had procured the firearm from Qureshi, who was subsequently apprehended from Chhattarpur. Police seized a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from his possession.

Qureshi further disclosed that he sourced weapons from Mohsin, a resident of Subhash Mohalla in Maujpur. Police arrested Mohsin and seized a semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges from him. In total, two semi-automatic pistols, a single-shot country-made pistol and five live cartridges were seized, the DCP said.

According to police, Qureshi and Mohsin are repeat offenders with multiple cases, including those under the Arms Act as well as for robbery and assault, against them. Farman, who had no previous case gainst him, allegedly sought to gain notoriety by displaying weapons online.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 3 held in connection with multi-layered illegal firearms supply chain in south Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On