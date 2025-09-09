New Delhi, Three men have been arrested from south Delhi for their alleged involvement in a multi-layered illegal firearms supply chain that was operating in the city through social media, police said on Tuesday. 3 held in connection with multi-layered illegal firearms supply chain in south Delhi

The syndicate was operating in a layered manner, they said, adding that three men Farman , Shadab Qureshi and Mohsin have been arrested.

"Mohsin acted as the main supplier, Qureshi purchased firearms from him at lower prices and sold those to budding criminals for a profit of ₹5,000 to 7,000 per weapon, while Farman used the firearms to create fear and attract other criminals by showcasing those on social media platforms," Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Chauhan said.

The case came to light after a video surfaced on social media on September 3, showing a youngster firing a pistol in public, the officer said.

On the basis of technical surveillance and secret information, Farman, a resident of Malviya Nagar, was traced near the Machchhi Market road in Saket during the intervening night of September 3 and 4 and a semi-automatic pistol, along with two live cartridges, was seized from him, the officer added.

During interrogation, Farman revealed that he had procured the firearm from Qureshi, who was subsequently apprehended from Chhattarpur. Police seized a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from his possession.

Qureshi further disclosed that he sourced weapons from Mohsin, a resident of Subhash Mohalla in Maujpur. Police arrested Mohsin and seized a semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges from him. In total, two semi-automatic pistols, a single-shot country-made pistol and five live cartridges were seized, the DCP said.

According to police, Qureshi and Mohsin are repeat offenders with multiple cases, including those under the Arms Act as well as for robbery and assault, against them. Farman, who had no previous case gainst him, allegedly sought to gain notoriety by displaying weapons online.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.