3 Indian-origin men arrested in Canada after gunfight between two groups, police release video of Brampton incident

Canada's Peel Regional Police arrested three Indian-origin men in connection with a tow-truck-related shooting in Brampton in October. Search is still on for one remaining suspect, reports said on Saturday. The three individuals are from the same group and have been released for now. Manoj was held pending a bail hearing and has been released since then, and both Navjot and Amanjot were also released on an undertaking.(@PeelPolice/X)

According to a media release by the Peel Regional Police, the incident took place on October 7, 2025, around 10:45 pm (local time) when an altercation took place between two rival tow-truck groups in a parking lot.

The suspects have been identified as Manjot Bhatti (26), Navjot Bhatti (27) and Amanjot Bhatti (22). The altercation on McVean Drive and Castlemore Road quickly escalated with gunshots being fired. One individual was injured in the gunfire but sustained minor injuries.

Police also released a video of the incident in which the two groups can be seen engaging in gunfire in the parking lot at night.

Following a lengthy investigation, the police identified three individuals associated with one of the groups involved. Peel police searched a residence in Caledon, after which they located the three suspects.

Meanwhile, one suspect who was involved with the other group has not been identified yet, they said. The police said that this individual used a firearm. He was described as male, South Asian and was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans at the time of shooting.

Charges on the 3 arrested individuals

Talking about the charges on the 3 arrested individuals, the police informed that Manjot Bhatti has been charged with several accounts.

This includes intentionally discharging a firearm recklessly, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and knowledge of unauthorised possession of a firearm.

The other two individuals have been charged with ‘occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.’

Manoj was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court and has been released since then. Both Navjot and Amanjot were also released on an undertaking with conditions to appear at the Ontario Court at a later date.

The investigators are now seeking to identify another individual and are requesting any information on the incident.