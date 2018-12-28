3 Indians to be sent to space for 7 days by 2022
Two unmanned flights and one manned flight will be undertaken as part of the Rs 10,000-crore indigenous human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan.india Updated: Dec 28, 2018 15:54 IST
A plan to send 3 Indians to space for 7 days by 2022 has been cleared by the cabinet, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Friday. Two unmanned flights and one manned flight will be undertaken as part of the Rs 10,000-crore indigenous human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan.
First Published: Dec 28, 2018 15:52 IST