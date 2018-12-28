 3 Indians to be sent to space for 7 days by 2022
3 Indians to be sent to space for 7 days by 2022

Two unmanned flights and one manned flight will be undertaken as part of the Rs 10,000-crore indigenous human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan.

Dec 28, 2018
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A plan to send 3 Indians to space for 7 days by 2022 has been cleared by the cabinet, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Friday. (AFP Photo/For representative purposes only)

A plan to send 3 Indians to space for 7 days by 2022 has been cleared by the cabinet, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Friday. Two unmanned flights and one manned flight will be undertaken as part of the Rs 10,000-crore indigenous human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 15:52 IST

