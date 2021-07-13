Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 3 IS members arrested from south Kashmir, says NIA
3 IS members arrested from south Kashmir, says NIA

NIA said the revealed they are active cadres of ISIS and have been using cyberspace to propagate inciting material by the online magazine, VOH.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 12:47 AM IST
On Sunday, NIA conducted multiple raids in Kashmir’s Anantnag district and Srinagar districts in connection with the alleged conspiracy to spread the Islamic State (IS) propaganda (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said they had arrested three people affiliated with the Islamic State from south Kashmir who were allegedly using cyberspace to spread propaganda through the online magazine “The Voice of Hind(VOH).”

The agency identified them as Umar Nisar, Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, and Rameez Ahmad Lone, all residents of Achabal in Anantnag district.

In a statement, NIA said a large number of ‘incriminating documents, multiple digital devices, and T-shirts with ISIS logo’ had been recovered from their possession.

“Preliminary examination of the seized material and examination of the accused persons revealed that they are active cadres of ISIS and have been using cyberspace to propagate inciting material by the online magazine –VOH,” it said.

After examination of the trio the agency said it led to more searches at two places in Anantnag on Monday. “A number of digital devices and other materials have been seized,” it said.

On Sunday, NIA conducted multiple raids in Kashmir’s Anantnag district and Srinagar districts in connection with the alleged conspiracy to spread the Islamic State (IS) propaganda through its online magazine ‘The Voice of Hind’, the agency said.

“In order to execute its nefarious plan, an organized campaign has been launched over the cyberspace which is supplemented by on-ground terror financing activities... In this connection, an India-Centric online propaganda magazine ‘the Voice of Hind’ ( VOH) is published on monthly basis with an aim to incite and radicalize impressionable youth by projecting a skewed narrative of imagined injustices in India to arouse a feeling of alienation and communal hatred,” the NIA had said.

